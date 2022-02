Morris (concussion) provided 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 win over Golden State. Morris took only six shots in the game, but he converted a three-pointer from the right wing with the clock expiring in the fourth quarter to give Denver a one-point win. The fifth-year guard had missed each of the Nuggets' previous three games due to a concussion, yet he played more minutes than any Denver player aside from Nikola Jokic on Wednesday. Morris is providing moderate fantasy value this season with per-game averages of 12.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 treys.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO