Rollover crash under investigation in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a crash that sent one to the hospital.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 1700 Block of East Interstate Highway- 2 in response to a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

At the scene, officials rescued a 30-year-old woman out of a white SUV, which had rolled over on its side. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital in Harlingen.

The second driver involved was identified as a 60-year-old man, who sustained no injuries.

Police said the woman attempted to overtake a pick-up truck from behind, striking the left side. She then attempted to take evasive action and hit the barricade causing the car to flip on its side.

The Mercedes Police Department and Mercedes Fire & EMS responded.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the chain events that led to the crash.

