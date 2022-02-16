ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Rollover crash under investigation in Mercedes

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSYKx_0eGYd6L300

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a crash that sent one to the hospital.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 1700 Block of East Interstate Highway- 2 in response to a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

Murder-suicide under investigation in Edinburg

At the scene, officials rescued a 30-year-old woman out of a white SUV, which had rolled over on its side. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital in Harlingen.

The second driver involved was identified as a 60-year-old man, who sustained no injuries.

Downtown Brownsville “BTX” mural defaced

Police said the woman attempted to overtake a pick-up truck from behind, striking the left side. She then attempted to take evasive action and hit the barricade causing the car to flip on its side.

The Mercedes Police Department and Mercedes Fire & EMS responded.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the chain events that led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg firefighter injured after rollover accident

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent one firefighter to the hospital on Friday. According to a release, a single-car rollover crash took place near FM 490 and Expressway 83 on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Officials say firefighters were returning from Hargill where they responded to a house fire. The firefighter […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man arrested after Olmito shooting

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after authorities say he fired shots at a person. According to a release, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Villa Los Pinos Subdivision in reference to a shooting on Friday. Deputies located a suspect in a vehicle, who then fled on foot. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

One hospitalized after Wingstop roof collapses

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information regarding the identity of the victim. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was hospitalized after a roof partially collapsed at a Wingstop in Brownsville. At 12:52 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Brownsville police responded to the Wingstop on Alton Gloor Blvd. for a partial roof […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two more bodies located near Port Mansfield, search continues

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have located two more people that remained missing after an extensive search Friday due to a boat accident. Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar confirmed the two found were dead and identified them as a man and a woman. The Texas Park and Wildlife have taken over the investigation. On […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Mercedes, TX
Cars
City
Mercedes, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Mercedes, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ValleyCentral

Woman ejected from vehicle in hit-and-run crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say left the scene of a crash on Wednesday. According to a release, a Ford Explorer collided with a white pick-up truck pulling a black trailer on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. on South Expressway 281 in Edinburg. The driver of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for property damage in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for property damage. The suspect is a person of interest in a property damage case that occurred on Feb. 14 at the 5800 block of Linares Street in Brownsville, according to a post by Brownsville PD. Security footage shows the man striking a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: 22-year-old found, reunited with family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has located an endangered missing person. According to a post, officials were searching for Sidney Quintanilla, 22. Quintanilla had last seen on February 16 around 10 p.m. in the Mission area. The 22-year-old had been diagnosed with autism. Authorities now say she has been reunited […]
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Rollover#Murder#Traffic Accident#Btx#Police#Mercedes Fire Ems#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Police cracking down on fake license plates

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The use of fake license plates is becoming a problem in Texas. The Harlingen Police Department is working to track down illegal license plates and they explain how they differ from the legitimate ones. “Not only is it out of sequence but it’s also not even printed properly and so when […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD revisiting missing person case from 2000

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Criminal Investigations Division is revisiting a missing person case from 2000. Weslaco police received a call for a missing person on Oct. 6, 2000 for a man identified as Isidro Limon Jr., also known as “E.Z”. Investigators learned that Limon was last seen on Sept. 15 at 1 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man accused of entering jail with shotgun arrested

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of walking into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center armed with a shotgun was arrested on Tuesday. Kaleb Arath Lopez was arrested and charged with prohibited substance/items in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Alton Police make arrest in aggravated robbery

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police announced they have made an arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Feb. 14 at the Speedy Drive-Thru. Alton Police investigators said they identified a juvenile suspect who confessed to the crime. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and formally charged with aggravated […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for 1994 attempted murder, robbery in Mission

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been sentenced for engaging in a robbery that nearly led to the murder of a woman in Mission in 1994. On Wednesday, David Mendez Chavez, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for an attempted capital murder […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Two men arrested, five burglaries in a week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Brownsville Police announced the arrest of two men suspected of burglaries that occurred from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. Authorities said the burglaries happened on the 400 block of Ramada, the 1200 block of West Washington, the 2600 block of Clover, and on Cedar Street. Police said jewelry and electronic devices […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Murder-suicide under investigation in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue for a welfare check regarding “two suicidal individuals,” a release from the City of Edinburg stated. Witnesses […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for threatening to publish intimate material

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted for publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material. Jaziel Aaron Leija, 27, is wanted by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for the charge of publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material. Leija is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr Police seek suspects in catalytic converter thefts

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for theft suspects. According to social media post from the department, unknown suspects were seen on a surveillance camera stealing catalytic converters. The incident, according to authorities, occurred in the Ferguson/Sugar Road area. Police say there have been […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy