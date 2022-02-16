DCSO: Hawesville man sped off, had a stolen vehicle

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – According to a news release by DCSO, a situation went from speeding to stolen property.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on February 15 a Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a car was going 96 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. This happened in the 10,000 block of Highway 144, DCSO says. The car briefly pulled into a driveway and the driver stepped out before jumping back into the car and speeding off, according to DCSO. DCSO said the deputy did not pursue the vehicle due to how fast it had sped off and how a pursuit would put other motorists at risk.

Not long after this, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) notified the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) that the car was reported stolen out of Hancock County, according to DCSO. DCSO says they eventually found the suspect, Devin J. Woosley, 22, of Hawesville, walking on Stump Newman Road. DCSO says that officials tried to put Woosley in custody but Woosley resisted arrest. Woosley was eventually arrested by DCSO and the vehicle was found and recovered by both HCSO and DCSO, DCSO says.

According to a news release by DCSO, Woosley was charged with Fleeing and Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving, Speeding, Wanton Endangerment – Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Driving on DUI Suspended License, Criminal Mischief, and (2) Unrelated Arrest Warrants. He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

