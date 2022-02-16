ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

19-year-old charged with several counts of pornography with a juvenile

By Abigail Jones
 5 days ago

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man faces multiple charges relating to indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Carencro Police Department (CPD).

Keyon J. Jewell, 19, is facing the following charges:

  • Four counts of pornography involving juveniles
  • One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • One count of computer aided solicitation of a minor
CPD began investigating a complaint of an adult male sending pornographic pictures to females under the age of 15. During the investigation, detectives learned that there were multiple victims in the case and all of them identified Jewell as the suspect.

Police Chief David Anderson said that this is unacceptable and, “With technology today, there is no place for these individuals to hide when committing these types of inexcusable criminal acts.”

