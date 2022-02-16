19-year-old charged with several counts of pornography with a juvenile

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man faces multiple charges relating to indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Carencro Police Department (CPD).

Keyon J. Jewell, 19, is facing the following charges:

Four counts of pornography involving juveniles

One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile

One count of computer aided solicitation of a minor

CPD began investigating a complaint of an adult male sending pornographic pictures to females under the age of 15. During the investigation, detectives learned that there were multiple victims in the case and all of them identified Jewell as the suspect.

Police Chief David Anderson said that this is unacceptable and, “With technology today, there is no place for these individuals to hide when committing these types of inexcusable criminal acts.”

