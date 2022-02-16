HGTV star, Ole Miss alumnus gives back to university

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – HGTV star and University of Mississippi alumnus Ben Napier found unique ways to give back to the university through his skills and craftsmanship.

In August, Ben and his wife and co-star, Erin Napier, delivered a handcrafted desk to the Department of English, with a special touch of it being built using materials from campus.

“A friend of mine reached out to me explaining that he had gotten his hands on some wood from the campus at Ole Miss,” said Napier, a 2007 UM graduate from Laurel. “There were two slabs of oak and the slab of cedar from Rowan Oak. My original thought was to mill the slab down and build a bookcase, but eventually I decided to leave it whole and build a desk.”

Host of the popular HGTV series “Home Town,” Napier had planned on building the desk, photographing it, auctioning it off and giving the profits to the university’s creative writing program. But after he pitched the idea of featuring Wright Thompson on an episode of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” the craftsman knew the desk needed to be gifted to the university.

ESPN writer Wright Thompson (left) and Ben Napier help deliver a desk built by Napier to the University of Mississippi Department of English. Napier, an Ole Miss alumnus and HGTV star, used wood collected on campus for the desk and donated it to the university’s creative writing program. Photo by Randy Sherrell

ESPN writer Wright Thompson (center) checks out a desk built by friend Ben Napier (right) while a television crew and representatives of the University of Mississippi Department of English capture the moment. Napier, an Ole Miss alumnus and HGTV star, built the desk from wood collected on campus and donated it to the university’s creative writing program. Photo by Randy Sherrell

Hussain Ahmed, a student in the University of Mississippi’s Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program, tries out the desk made by Ben Napier from wood collected on the Ole Miss campus. Napier, an Ole Miss alumnus and HGTV star, donated the desk to the creative writing program. Photo by Randy Sherrell

The desk is in the Hannah-Ford Room on the second floor of Bondurant Hall, which is a classroom and meeting space for the Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program.

The episode featuring the handcrafted desk donated to the university is available to stream on Discovery+ .

