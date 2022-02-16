ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV star, Ole Miss alumnus gives back to university

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – HGTV star and University of Mississippi alumnus Ben Napier found unique ways to give back to the university through his skills and craftsmanship.

In August, Ben and his wife and co-star, Erin Napier, delivered a handcrafted desk to the Department of English, with a special touch of it being built using materials from campus.

“A friend of mine reached out to me explaining that he had gotten his hands on some wood from the campus at Ole Miss,” said Napier, a 2007 UM graduate from Laurel. “There were two slabs of oak and the slab of cedar from Rowan Oak. My original thought was to mill the slab down and build a bookcase, but eventually I decided to leave it whole and build a desk.”

Host of the popular HGTV series “Home Town,” Napier had planned on building the desk, photographing it, auctioning it off and giving the profits to the university’s creative writing program. But after he pitched the idea of featuring Wright Thompson on an episode of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” the craftsman knew the desk needed to be gifted to the university.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HELCS_0eGYcLfk00
    ESPN writer Wright Thompson (left) and Ben Napier help deliver a desk built by Napier to the University of Mississippi Department of English. Napier, an Ole Miss alumnus and HGTV star, used wood collected on campus for the desk and donated it to the university’s creative writing program. Photo by Randy Sherrell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzWni_0eGYcLfk00
    ESPN writer Wright Thompson (center) checks out a desk built by friend Ben Napier (right) while a television crew and representatives of the University of Mississippi Department of English capture the moment. Napier, an Ole Miss alumnus and HGTV star, built the desk from wood collected on campus and donated it to the university’s creative writing program. Photo by Randy Sherrell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0yIj_0eGYcLfk00
    Hussain Ahmed, a student in the University of Mississippi’s Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program, tries out the desk made by Ben Napier from wood collected on the Ole Miss campus. Napier, an Ole Miss alumnus and HGTV star, donated the desk to the creative writing program. Photo by Randy Sherrell

The desk is in the Hannah-Ford Room on the second floor of Bondurant Hall, which is a classroom and meeting space for the Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program.

The episode featuring the handcrafted desk donated to the university is available to stream on Discovery+ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

The significance of Black Poetry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Poets influenced by the Civil Rights Movement used their words to promote pride in one’s identity, honor those who fought and died for freedom, express resistance to oppression, encourage strength and share wisdom during a dark time in American history. For some, the fight for equality still exists today, and these […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Runners prepare for Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers and participants are gearing up for the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon. People from across the United States are expected to participate in the event. They will be able to run the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or marathon relay while listening to live music from local artists. “I’m very excited to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three Ole Miss students named Truman finalists

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three University of Mississippi juniors have been named finalists for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Jilkiah Bryant, a junior public health and health sciences major from Macon; Andy Flores, junior public policy leadership and philosophy major from Ocean Springs; and Alex Bush, a junior psychology major from Denver, are the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Top 50 announces 2022 honorees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some of the most influential Mississippians were recognized for their exceptional leadership. The Mississippi Top 50 announced its fifth class of honorees of Mississippians who are judged to be the most influential leaders in the state. “This is just a great event. It’s like a tailgate party. People get to see […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ribbon cutting held for Pearl’s On Wheels food truck

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Chamber of Commerce and members of the local community gathered at Pearl’s Diner in Laurel to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Pearl’s On Wheels on Friday, February 18. The food truck will provide Pearl’s nationally recognized cuisine, to people all over. “Somebody asked me what this means I […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $50K jackpot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Mississippi Lottery player won Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, scoring the $50,000 jackpot. The Mississippi Match 5 numbers from Thursday night’s drawing were: 09, 20, 25, 31 and 35. The lucky player matched all five numbers. The ticket was purchased from 49 Exxon at 1970 Jerry Clower Boulevard […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Entertainment strip in Fondren opens to public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Tiki Bar, High Ball Lanes, and the Capri Theatre are now considered a staple in the Fondren neighborhood. Robert Saint John, the visionary behind the project, said it’s a dream come true. “Today, we get to say thank you to all of the people who made this possible; not only […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven University joins Collegiate Conference of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University is one of nine member institutions of USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) that have officially formed as a new Division III athletic conference. The new conference was approved by the NCAA. The Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) will include Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New procedure to correct cataracts offered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An eye doctor in the Jackson metro is offering a groundbreaking new treatment to correct your cataracts. Opthamologist and surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell of the eye group of Mississippi discussed the new treatment for cataracts. Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: For many, many years, as patients develop cataracts, the lens in their eye starts […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

