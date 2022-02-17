ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

1 officer shot, man killed in Carlisle police-involved shooting

By CBS 21 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities tell CBS 21 News' Nick Volturo that police from several different departments were serving a warrant at a home on Brittney Drive, when one...

