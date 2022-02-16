ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Earth Shine Cleans Up 35-Yards of Trash

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYfbA_0eGYc2zC00

In July, Earth Shine will celebrate its sixth year of helping our community

ATASCADERO — On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, 45 people met at the southwest corner of Sunken Gardens for an Earth Shine Clean-Up Day. In the two hours, the crew full of volunteers was there; they cleaned up around 35-yards of trash.

“Basically, we were in the creek almost the entire time. The Atascadero Creek. Parallel to Sunken Gardens,” said Earth Shine founder, Mike Campa.

The clean-up day also covered the West side of 101, behind ABC Church, behind Tent City, and under the bridge of El Camino Real.

“That’s what we’re all about is getting out there. You know, we’re focused on activating communities and bringing them together to realize that each of us…just putting in two hours here and there can make a huge impact. We like to show that for the families, for the children that are out there working with us. We got a lot of kids. A lot of churches came out too, so it’s just a lot of everybody working together towards a common end,” Campa said of the day.

Earth Shine facilitates two clean-ups a month. One that takes place every second Saturday of the month rotates through both San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County, as they include Santa Maria in their clean-up efforts. In addition, every third Saturday, Earth Shine works exclusively on the River Walk in Paso Robles.

“We do quite a large stretch there, and we’re just working on returning it to nature,” added Campa. “We do like to focus on inland areas and areas oftentimes that don’t receive the attention that a lot of the clean-ups [do], you know, like on the beach clean-ups and stuff like that. Those are being done quite a bit, but we like to focus on inland areas.”

Next month Earth Shine will be in Paso Robles. They do two events in Paso; their last one was in December. “That was pretty big clean-up there,” stated Campa. On Mar. 12, the group will be meeting at Larry Moore Park.

“We wait until a week, two weeks before and kind of go do some recon and see what areas need to be covered. We actually are the coordinators for the Adopt A Street Program in the City of Paso Robles. So that gives us little more insight [into] which areas need to be covered here in town,” continued Campa.

In July, Earth Shine will celebrate its sixth year of helping our community with beautification and picking up trash. They’re always looking for sponsors to keep the program going.

“We’re still getting our sponsors together for our 2022 season. We’ll be finishing that up mid-March. Any businesses or individuals that want to donate, reach out to us. We really appreciate the donations. They help our overhead and things like insurance and fuel costs. They also help us to do things like we did Saturday, where we can give free pizza and refreshments to the volunteers. We always love to be able to do that when we can,” said Campa.

Earth Shine also provides businesses and individual groups with the tools to be able to create clean-up days of their own, free of charge. “If businesses or groups are looking to do some clean-up, we provide all the supplies, we provide all the grabbers, and we can accommodate up to 100 people for a clean-up.”

To find out more about Earth Shine, go to: earthshineorg.com, or email them at: contactus@earthshineorg.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zabjd_0eGYc2zC00

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 02/07-02/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. February 07, 2022. 20:57— John Robert...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Free Wood Chips Available to Atascadero Residents on Saturday

ATASCADERO — In appreciation of community members’ ongoing efforts to beautify their landscape areas and weed control to reduce potential fire risk, the City of Atascadero is hosting a free wood chip giveaway for residents on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The wood chip area is located on Traffic Way between Chico Road and Orillas Way.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Cody Alt Earns Promotion at Parrish Family Vineyards

PASO ROBLES — Cody Alt joins a growing group of young winemakers in the Paso Robles region who combine chemistry with the art and romance of winemaking to produce world-class, fascinating and complex vintages. Recently promoted to serve as winemaker alongside Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon whisperer David Parrish of Parrish Family Vineyards, Alt has earned his chops through full-time positions and internships in Paso Robles and Germany.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Society
Atascadero, CA
Society
The Atascadero News

Twin Cities Hospital Celebrates 45th Anniversary

TEMPLETON — Staff and management at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton held a small ceremony on Feb. 7 to mark the 45th anniversary of the facility. The 122-bed acute care hospital was founded in 1977 to consolidate the services previously provided by War Memorial Hospital in Paso Robles and the Atascadero City Hospital.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Valley Fresh Market to Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — The owners of Valley Fresh Markets, one of whom has opened and operated stores in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, will soon open a store in Atascadero to anchor the new Del Rio Marketplace. The husband-and-wife team of Greg and Teresa King, alongside their partners, David...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Community Supports Expansion of Homeless Services

PASO ROBLES — On Dec. 7, 2020, the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) opened its first shelter in Paso Robles after operating in Atascadero for over twenty years. Located in the former Motel 6 at 1134 Black Oak Drive, they successfully made it through their first full year on Dec. 7, 2021, even through all the challenges of COVID.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Volunteers#The Clean#El Camino Real#Abc Church
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
958
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy