ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Illuminates Honest Abe’s Moment, and Ours: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new documentary series “Lincoln’s Dilemma” begins and ends outside of Abraham Lincoln’s era — opening with footage of the siege on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and concluding only weeks later, with the journalist Jelani Cobb’s observation that the military “occupied” Washington to keep Joe Biden safe at his...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

'Lincoln’s Dilemma' Shows We Didn't Really Know Him at All

Though they ended up on opposite sides of the Civil War, at one point Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee had a few things in common. Both men believed slavery to be a moral evil. They also both supported Colonization—a movement that called for the transportation of emancipated slaves back to Africa or to territories in Central America. “The message was, you should be free, just not here,” explains Howard University historian Edna Greene Medford in the fascinating new docuseries Lincoln’s Dilemma. Lee went to his grave a staunch believer in Colonization. Lincoln eventually abandoned the idea, but, as we learn from Lincoln’s Dilemma, not until after he issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
POLITICS
Collider

'Lincoln's Dilemma' Trailer: Apple TV+ Docuseries Revisits the Former President's Legacy

Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer for Lincoln’s Dilemma, a four-part docuseries that is set to premiere in a couple of weeks. The series is a much needed look at Abraham Lincoln’s stance and policies towards race: while the former legendary President is famously regarded as an incredibly progressive leader, often dubbed "The Great Emancipator", Black historians are here to tell us that it wasn’t quite like that.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Should Be Required Viewing for Every American

On January 31, 1865, the United States House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution (by only two votes), thereby abolishing slavery throughout the country. Lincoln’s Dilemma is the story of how that landmark legislation came to be, the man who made it a reality, and the reasons he fought so hard for it in the face of fierce opposition from both his Democratic rivals and his own fellow Republicans. Apple TV+’s four-part docuseries (Feb. 18) may strain at times to add a timely framework to its material and to craft a more “complicated” snapshot of the 16th commander-in-chief. Still, as a history lesson, it’s nuanced and moving, presenting a well-rounded portrait of the courage, resolve and deep empathy that guided Abraham Lincoln on his mission of emancipation.
U.S. POLITICS
Pantagraph

The best of Abraham Lincoln on film and TV

There's a reason Presidents Day was designated to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and not, say, Millard Fillmore and Martin Van Buren. We're especially obsessed with the 16th president, which explains why Hollywood keeps churning out films and TV specials examining his life. Here are three new documentaries to check out as well as gems from the past:
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
Collider

'The First Lady' Trailer Spotlights Some of the Most Powerful Women in U.S. History

Showtime has revealed the official trailer for The First Lady, an upcoming anthology series that retells the history of American leadership through the eyes of the woman in the White House. The 10-episode series will explore critical moments in American history through the eyes of some of the most prominent First Ladies, with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Jelani Cobb
Fort Morgan Times

CAPITOL REVIEW: History backs Lincoln’s legacy as pioneer for racial equality

Nearly 160 years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, his place in history as “The Great Emancipator” of black slaves is firmly established. Nevertheless, a defense of Lincoln is a required response to the fallacy-ridden “1619 Project” in which the New York Times seeks to rewrite American history through a racist lens.
SOCIETY
Washington Times

Apple TV series recasts Frederick Douglass as Lincoln’s equal

It’s time to reinvent Frederick Douglass as the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the 19th-century fight to end slavery in the U.S., according to the historian behind Apple TV’s new “Lincoln’s Dilemma” series. David S. Reynolds said the streaming series that premieres Friday reflects a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#The Dilemma#Ours Tv Review#Hbo#Linear Tv#Gac Family Lrb
Pantagraph

OUR VIEW: Remembering to mark Lincoln's birthday

Coming days will be packed with action, gatherings, and with a little luck, love. Valentine’s Day is Monday, Feb. 14. You’re short on time to prepare some kind of surprise for your sweetheart. Because you won’t want to be trying to take care of those things on Sunday,...
POLITICS
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Abe's SADD-ness

Today would have been Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The acclaimed President’s accomplishments are widely known, but there were some aspects of his personality that some might consider ‘dark’. He was prone to depression, especially in the windy, cold winter months. There is a fascinating book by Joshua...
HEALTH
digitalspy.com

The Gilded Age star responds to episode 3's twist

The Gilded Age spoilers for episode three, 'Face the Music', follow. The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector has responded to the period drama's shock episode three twist, which saw his character George Russell deliver a cruel blow to Patrick Morris that later resulted in tragedy. After Patrick (Michael Gill) had...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The 20 Best Movies About American Presidents

This article originally ran in 2018 and is being republished for Presidents’ Day. One aspect of all movies about real-life presidents — an aspect one worries future films will not share — is a reverence for the office of the president. Every aspect of a human being’s life, whether it’s before, during, or after his time in the White House, is filtered through that lens: This person once held the most powerful office in the world. Everything else they do seems more important, more magnified: We look for insight into their soul in the most mundane, and least mundane, of life’s tasks. Their whole life becomes an origin story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NPR

'Kimi' is a pandemic-era thriller that's eerily keyed into our current moment

This is FRESH AIR. It's been 13 years since the director Steven Soderbergh made the eerily prescient pandemic drama "Contagion." His new movie, "Kimi," is a low-budget thriller that takes place during COVID-19. It stars Zoe Kravitz as a Seattle tech worker who stumbles on evidence of a crime. It begins streaming today on HBO Max. Our film critic, Justin Chang, has this review.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Gilded Age?

Julian Fellowes' long-awaited drama The Gilded Age finally premiered on HBO last month, and it has already taken over our Monday nights. The opulent show, set in the 19th-century, stars Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon as the leaders of NYC's upper class, set against each other in a struggle of old versus new New York. It also follows the people who work within the aristocrats' sphere, such as Denée Benton's secretary and aspiring writer, Peggy Scott.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Comparing 1883 to The Gilded Age's 1882

Paramount+'s Yosemite prequel series takes place months after the events of Julian Fellowes new HBO period drama. "1883 and The Gilded Age share some similarities other than big budgets and settings midway between the Panic of 1873 and the Panic of 1893 (and just prior to the Panic of 1884; panicking was popular in the late 19th century)," says Ben Lindbergh. "Both are brand-name multi-hyphenates’ follow-ups (and temporal preludes to) their first TV hits. 1883, created and written by Taylor Sheridan, is a prequel to Yellowstone; The Gilded Age, created and cowritten by Julian Fellowes, is technically a prequel to Downton Abbey, in that it too takes place on planet Earth, a few decades before Downton. (The series started life as a more explicit prequel, and a crossover of sorts is still a possibility.) Each show features a young female protagonist who leaves home in hopes of finding freedom and fortune, a prominent Black character who reminds the non-Black characters about segregation, and a character who blows their own brains out after suffering a severe loss. Each boasts of some commitment to historical accuracy and explores some similar themes. Whichever one you watch, you’re certain to encounter horses, corsets, and characters who hit the 'h' in 'wh' words harder than Stewie from Family Guy saying 'Wil Wheaton.' In other respects, the two 1880-something series are nearly nothing alike. 1883 took about seven months to develop and produce; The Gilded Age took 12 years. The former is an alternately upbeat and brutal Western populated by haunted, hard-bitten protectors, unscrupulous robbers, and suffering settlers; the latter, like Downton, is an upstairs-downstairs soap fest full of eligible socialites, scheming lady’s maids, and sharp-tongued dowagers. Though both were shot on location, the locations in question couldn’t be more distinct: 1883, the product of a suitably grueling, five-month, real-world trek from sweltering Texas to frigid Montana, showcases the wide-open spaces of the Great Plains and other Western wildernesses, while The Gilded Age lets us plebs past the gates of the period-appropriate great estates of Newport and exurban New York."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ On Apple TV+, A Docuseries About Abraham Lincoln’s Complex Road To Emancipating America’s Enslaved People

Presidents’ Day weekend brings us not one but two docuseries takes on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, especially with regards to his significant role in emancipating America’s enslaved people and abolishing the institution from the country. The first of the two series, Lincoln’s Dilemma, really focuses in on how the divide over slavery led up to not only Lincoln’s election but the Civil War itself, and how Lincoln’s viewpoints and politics on the matter weren’t quite what everyone was taught in school.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy