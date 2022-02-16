ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Sen. Wicker pays tribute to two Mississippi basketball legends

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oR4h_0eGYbWAi00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.) honored two Mississippi basketball stars, Lusia “Lucy” Harris and Alice Ruth “Ruthie” Bolton in Washington D.C.

“I rise today during this Black History Month to call attention to two remarkable daughters of the state of Mississippi, two basketball legends, Lusia Harris and Ruthie Bolton,” said Wicker. “These two Mississippi athletes took women’s basketball to new heights, and they continue to inspire countless young girls to follow their dreams in sports.”

Senator wants Gulf Coast passenger rail service restored

Harris, who recently passed away at the age of 66, was a three-time national champion, an Olympian, and the first woman to be drafted by the NBA.

Bolton, 54, is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA All-Star from McLain, Miss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Top 50 announces 2022 honorees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some of the most influential Mississippians were recognized for their exceptional leadership. The Mississippi Top 50 announced its fifth class of honorees of Mississippians who are judged to be the most influential leaders in the state. “This is just a great event. It’s like a tailgate party. People get to see […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $50K jackpot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Mississippi Lottery player won Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, scoring the $50,000 jackpot. The Mississippi Match 5 numbers from Thursday night’s drawing were: 09, 20, 25, 31 and 35. The lucky player matched all five numbers. The ticket was purchased from 49 Exxon at 1970 Jerry Clower Boulevard […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium gate named after Peck family

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) named a gate at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Peck family following a $250,000 donation. Betty Peck, widow of Patrick Barry “Pat” Peck, donated $250,000 to the school. The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation then named Gate 37 of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after her family. “Our grandsons have […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mclain, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Washington State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
WJTV 12

Three Ole Miss students named Truman finalists

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three University of Mississippi juniors have been named finalists for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Jilkiah Bryant, a junior public health and health sciences major from Macon; Andy Flores, junior public policy leadership and philosophy major from Ocean Springs; and Alex Bush, a junior psychology major from Denver, are the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven University joins Collegiate Conference of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University is one of nine member institutions of USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) that have officially formed as a new Division III athletic conference. The new conference was approved by the NCAA. The Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) will include Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Runners prepare for Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers and participants are gearing up for the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon. People from across the United States are expected to participate in the event. They will be able to run the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or marathon relay while listening to live music from local artists. “I’m very excited to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1,190 new coronavirus cases, 46 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February17. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 785,528 with 11,836 deaths. Cumulative Cases and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruthie Bolton
Person
Roger Wicker
WJTV 12

Dixie National Rodeo events for Feb. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The schedule of events for Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, is as follows: Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 18, 2022 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Janus, former Mississippi lawmaker, dies of cancer at 55

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009. He stepped down to become city manager […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Louisiana trial delayed for man also charged in Mississippi

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor says a murder trial has been delayed while a defense attorney tries to discredit a piece of evidence. Quinton Tellis, now 33, was indicted in May 2019 in the 2015 stabbing death of Meing-Chen Hsiao. Hsiao, who had recently gradated from the University of Louisiana Monroe, was found […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

CFP to remain 4 teams through ’25 after expansion talks fail

What started last summer with the enthusiastic unveiling of a plan for a 12-team College Football Playoff has come to a halt with the winter news that expansion will not happen until at least 2026. The CFP is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season after the administrators who manage the postseason […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Olympian#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Olympic curlers crunch data to get edge on ice

The 500-year-old sport of curling is sliding into the digital age at the Winter Olympics, with modern technology helping teams sift through game stats and performance data to maximize their chances at a medal.
NFL
WJTV 12

New procedure to correct cataracts offered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An eye doctor in the Jackson metro is offering a groundbreaking new treatment to correct your cataracts. Opthamologist and surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell of the eye group of Mississippi discussed the new treatment for cataracts. Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: For many, many years, as patients develop cataracts, the lens in their eye starts […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Alabama

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
WJTV 12

Team USA fails to win men’s curling medal

The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by American — and reigning Olympic champion — John Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead.
SPORTS
WJTV 12

MDE provides math coaches to schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will provide 15 new math coaches to 30 K-8 public schools beginning February 22, 2022. Officials said the coaches will provide instructional support to teachers and improve student outcomes. On February 17, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve $1.6 million in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy