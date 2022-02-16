ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South America's Most Advanced Cannabis Extraction Equipment Installed In Bogota, Colombia

By Nicolas Jose Rodriguez
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CannabCo, a Colombia-based cannabis cultivator and manufacturer of medical marijuana products, has procured an enhanced integrated extraction platform to be deployed in their Colombian extraction facility. “The equipment to be installed in CannabCo Colombia's facility, located 45 minutes outside Bogotá, will facilitate the processing of over 100,000 lbs of...

