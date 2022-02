BOSSIER CITY, La. - Paying a deductible at the beginning of a new year can be a challenge for many, but especially for seniors on a fixed income. A Bossier City woman who contacted KTBS is desperate for help. She takes dozens of medications, but two in particular, for her heart, are crucial for her to live. She tried to fill the prescriptions at the beginning of the new year and was astonished to find out the deductible to get those pills for her heart was going to be over $1,000.

