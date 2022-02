Based on a 2011 novel of the same name, Finnish film Compartment No 6 follows a young woman on an unusual journey, and like any traveler setting out into the world, she encounters much more than she bargained for. Seidi Haarla is Laura, a Finnish expatriate living in Moscow. We learn this in the film’s opening scenes, at a houseparty she’s attending with her girlfriend; it’s the same woman who, rather coldly, embarrasses Laura in front of their friends during a friendly but competitive game of “name that quote” from literature and the like. If Russian were your second language, you’d struggle too. But Laura is clearly smitten, letting Natalia (Yuliya Aug) get away with it if it means they leave the party together.

