Police: Man shot at mail thief who approached him with knife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man confronted two people breaking into community mailboxes and shot at one of them after being pepper-sprayed then having a knife brandished at him, police said.
The incident occurred early Tuesday on Olive Street northeast of Beach Park, police said. No arrests had been made and police said there were no indications anyone was struck by gunfire.
One of the thieves is described as a white man, 6-foot-2, about 230 pounds and the other was a male of undetermined race, police said.
The resident told police he confronted the thieves from his doorway and one of them pepper-sprayed him. That person then approached him holding a fixed-blade hunting knife.
The resident said he fired twice at the person wielding the knife and both thieves ran away, according to police. Police said he lawfully owned the gun.
The knife was dropped at the scene.
