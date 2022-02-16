ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Levain Bakery brings its giant cookies — and more — to Newbury Street

By Linda Laban
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The famed NYC bakery opens Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gq4gh_0eGYZmLC00
Cookies at Levain Bakery. Kate Previte

Levain Bakery, a famed NYC staple, opens up shop on Newbury Street this Saturday, bringing freshly baked breads, pastries, and giant cookies to the Back Bay.

“There have been challenges,” co-founder Pam Weekes said. “But we’ve been planning this for quite a while, and we’ve done this many times before.”

Near the corner of Newbury and Exeter Streets, customers can soon score freshly baked breads, including sourdough, baguettes, rolls, and specialties like whole-wheat walnut raisin bread, as well as scones, blueberry muffins, and brioche. Then there are the chunky, six-ounce cookies, adored by Levain fans: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, dark chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and two-chip chocolate chip.

“We only make things we love, and we try to be unique,” Weekes said.

The word “levain” references sourdough starter culture, passed from one loaf to another, one baker to another, and even one generation to the next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAhWo_0eGYZmLC00
Connie McDonald (left) and Pam Weekeds, co-founders of Levain Bakery. – Kate Previte

“We wanted to continue the feeling of our first store,” Weekes added, referring to the first Levain on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which opened in 1995. Levain has since spread east to Long Island and south to D.C. for a total of nine other locations across the Northeast. “That is being a part of the community and connecting with the neighborhood we’re in. That’s important to us.”

Part of that community outreach happens through food donations, something Levain has done since the get-go: “We make everything in every location on site and fresh daily. We don’t waste food. We donate what isn’t sold,” Weekes said. “And our first day’s proceeds will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place on Newbury.”

Co-founder Connie McDonald spent a few years living in Boston in the early 1980s.

“I lived at Zero Marlborough and I would go to a place opposite where the bakery will be,” she said.

Right now, everything is served to-go, including locally roasted coffee, teas, and other drinks. But eventually the hope is to add seating to the interior’s “open concept” design, which puts the bakery and kitchen on full display.

“You see everything,” McDonald said. “There are no secrets. We’re so excited about this location because it is a massive space. We want to invite everyone in.”

The interior is highlighted by a beautiful mural that captures Boston’s architectural and historic touchstones. It was designed by Libby VanderPloeg and painted by Matt Meyer.

“Matt handprints the gold lettering on all our stores,” Weekes said. “The detail in the mural is amazing. You don’t have to buy anything, but you should come in and take a look at it.”

Levain Bakery will be open daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 180 Newbury St., Boston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Mooo…. steakhouse opens new Fort Point location

The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Mooo…., a fine-dining steakhouse, opened up a new space in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood on Tuesday following the success of the eatery’s Beacon Hill location. Dubbed “Mooo…. Seaport,” the new location is located at 49 Melcher Street.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Look inside the new Canopy by Hilton opening next month in Boston

The hotel's designers drew from Boston's rich history. A new boutique hotel opening in the city will offer a contemporary getaway rooted in Boston’s rich history. Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown will open mid-March at 99 Blackstone St. near the Rose Kennedy Greenway. It is the first Canopy by Hilton in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

12 Boston museums everyone should visit at least once

Visitors can experience fine art, hands-on experiments, historical reenactments, and more. Boston is full of inspiring museums where guests experience fine art, African American history, hands-on science, educational activities, historical reenactments, and more. This guide will help you plan your next museum outing in the city by providing information about...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
City
Newbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Boston

Strange fish found on Revere Beach likely an endangered Sturgeon

The man who found it said it was at least 5 feet long. A Revere man may have rescued an endangered fish that washed up on Revere Beach on Tuesday. The Boston Globe reported that Erik Haigh was walking on the beach when he saw the 5-foot fish moving its gills despite being completely out of the water.
REVERE, MA
Boston

Recall expanded for ice cream sold in Massachusetts, other northeast states

All the products that have been recalled have manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121. The Connecticut-based Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its recall of products potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA announced. Earlier this month the FDA published an advisory that the vanilla, mocha chip, and ginger flavors...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Nyc#Women S Lunch Place
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy