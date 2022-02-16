ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promise Scholarship amount and requirements change for 2022-23 graduates

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission approved changes to the Promise Scholarship award amount and eligibility requirements for 2022 and 2023 graduates.

The scholarship was raised to $5,000, making this the first increase to the amount since it was set at $4,750 in 2009.

Memorial Tunnel in West Virginia will soon be used to grow mushrooms

The WV HPEC also lowered test scores 2022-23 graduates must achieve for the Promise Scholarship:

  • ACT composite score – 21 (regularly 22); ACT English score – 19 (regularly 20); ACT Reading score – 19 (regularly 20); ACT Science score – 19 (regularly 20); ACT Math score – 19 (regularly 20).
  • SAT composite score – 1080 (regularly 1100); SAT Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing score – 510 (regularly 530); SAT Math score – 510 (regularly 520).

Students may continue to super-score their standardized tests. This allows students to combine different test results from individual subsections to achieve a higher overall score.

The WV HPEC approved the changes to help more students qualify for the Promise as they continue to overcome academic challenges in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students have been working so hard to stay on track for their futures, and we want to give them every opportunity to access the support they need to continue their education,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “With these changes, we hope students and their families have greater peace of mind as they plan for college over the next couple of years.”

Students graduating in 2022 must submit their Promise application and FAFSA by March 1. Students have until June 2022 to qualify with SAT scores, and until July 2022 for ACT test scores.

The WV HPEC encourages students and families needing application assistance to call the West Virginia financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664. Students may also sign up for the state’s mobile college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” by visiting the College for West Virginia website .

