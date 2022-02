The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for spring 2022 classes. Masking is required during all classes on the museum’s campus. PHOTOGRAPHY WITH LARRY REES BASIC PHOTOGRAPHIC TECHNIQUES: Must be 18 or older. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 1-April 5 (six sessions). Cost, $120 members, $150 nonmembers. This intensive workshop will cover a broad range of valuable information for photographers: how to use your equipment, composition/lighting/presentation and traditional darkroom/digital darkroom/macro photo. Also included will be brief lectures and off-site field trips. Participants can use either 35mm or digital cameras.

