Should COVID-19 surges be cause for panic?

By Tara Lynch
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID-19 cases are steadily decreasing nationwide, which officials say is a positive sign. In New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul said cases have gone down by 97 percent since Jan. 7, which is when the state was nearing its COVID peak.

Winter surges have been a common trend throughout the COVID pandemic, as people head indoors instead of being in open-air environments. Some indoor facilities do not have proper airflow and in other scenarios, social distancing can be hard to accommodate indoors.

“We saw surges in the winters of 2020 and 2021 and we’re seeing the end of one now, but we also saw summer waves,” said Dr. John Moore, infectious disease expert at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Even in the summer months when temperatures are too warm, people head indoors to air-conditioned areas, which can also serve as a venue to spread COVID-19. In either season, surges are possible, but they depend on the variants that arise and the regional spread. Dr. Moore noted New York City is almost through the omicron surge, while other areas of the country are still battling the variant. Viral mutations make it hard to predict new COVID waves.

“I’m not going to be surprised by anything that happens. I’m just not going to predict the future,” Dr. Moore continued.

Just like for a storm, Dr. Justin Nistico of Arnot Health says everyone needs to prepare and use past experiences to inform present reactions. He compared COVID-19 waves to a hurricane, saying in part the houses that are boarded up will fair better than the houses that are left with no protections.

“We have to be prepared to set the groundwork to optimize our bodies as well as the community around us [for future surges],” Dr. Nistico said.

The preparation process should be easier than in the past because there are more tools available to the public. He also said the medical community has gathered more data than ever before, which will help plan the best course of action in future surges.

“If we prepare each time, we’re going to get used to how we should handle the situation. In the medical
community, we have more tools than we have had in the past,” Dr. Nistico continued.

According to Dr. Moore, it took nearly three years to decrease the impact of the 1918 Spanish Flu. He says this pandemic is something we have to react to instead of predict. He encourages people to take precautions while returning to normalcy. New surges are not a cause for panic.

“We just have to become accustomed that our lives have changed and that we are living with a virus that is still circulating. At some point, it won’t,” Dr. Moore concluded.

Both Dr. Nistico and Dr. Moore say the best way to prepare and the most proactive approach is getting vaccinated and booster to prevent contracting severe disease. While mask mandates are lifting, Dr. Nistico added masks still prevent disease and if you are in a crowded environment, it may be beneficial to wear a face covering.

