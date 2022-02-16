Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.

Do you see it? People claim that the secret message is to associate Wendy’s food with “mom’s cooking,” which would obviously make the restaurant much more desirable if it’s anything like mom’s cooking. Right? But Wendy’s denies this (perhaps a bad marketing decision to not just run with it and get more publicity, revenue, etc.?).

Wendy’s potential secret message in the logo—and if other restaurants have done the same

Wendy’s restaurant / Pixabay

“It should not be a surprise to see the fast-food restaurant, Wendy’s associating their refreshed brand with Mom’s cooking,” reads a post on the website StockLogos. In response, a spokesperson for the restaurant said, “We are aware of this and find it interesting that it appears our Wendy cameo has ‘mom’ on her ruffled collar. We can assure you it was unintentional.”

This comes just after author Eric Schlosser claimed that McDonald’s golden arches had a “naughty” secret meaning behind them. You see, back in the 1960s, McDonald’s was in the middle of a rebrand, which means freshening up their logo as well. Schlosser claims in his book Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal that the guy working on the design—Louis Cheskin—that designing the golden arches as women’s breasts would boost sales.

Cheskin’s idea was that the design would provide some type of “Freudian significance” in the subconscious of customers. And clearly, it worked, whether the customers know it or not, because McDonald’s is still one of, if not the top fast-food restaurant internationally.

