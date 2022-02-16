ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Pesce, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ and ‘Top Gun’ Actor, Dies at 75

By Ethan Shanfeld
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Pesce, a character actor who appeared in the first two “Beverly Hills Cop” movies, “Top Gun,” “Midnight Run” and “Miami Vice,” died on Feb. 6 due to dementia complications. He was 75. Born in 1946 in New York City, Pesce’s...

