I think the promise of virtual reality games hasn’t quite panned out, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some gems worth playing through. Personally, I love escape room style games in virtual reality, with one of my favorites being The Room: A Dark Matter. These games use virtual reality in some of the best ways—tactile puzzle solving–while letting someone with motion sickness (like me) enjoy themselves without feeling sick afterwards. Wanderer has easily become one of my favorite escape room style virtual reality games, and in a lot of ways raised the bar for what I expect from the genre.

