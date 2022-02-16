Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Japan's SoftBank said Tuesday that the $40 billion sale of chip powerhouse Arm to Nvidia had collapsed because of "significant regulatory challenges" over competition concerns, and it now plans to take the unit public. The move comes after US authorities filed a lawsuit seeking to block the sale and probes were launched into the mega-deal in the United Kingdom and Europe. Alongside the announcement, the Japanese telecoms firm-turned-investment giant reported a net profit of 29.0 billion yen ($251 million) in the third quarter. The figure marks a sharp drop from the 1.17 trillion yen profit logged in the same period in the previous financial year, when results were boosted by huge tech-share rallies.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO