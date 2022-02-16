ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world’s largest maker of graphic...

Reuters

Take-Two forecasts fourth-quarter adjusted sales below estimates

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) on Monday projected fourth-quarter adjusted sales below market estimates, a sign that the video-gaming boom sparked by the pandemic was fading. The videogame publisher said it expected adjusted revenue between $808 million and $858 million, while analysts had estimated $924.24 million,...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Nvidia Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

With Nvidia still seeing all the demand it can handle from gamers and cloud giants, investor expectations are high ahead of the GPU leader’s latest earnings report. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Nvidia to report January quarter (fiscal fourth quarter) revenue of $7.42 billion (up 48% annually), GAAP EPS of $1.00 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.23.
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
AFP

SoftBank's $40 bn sale of chip group Arm to Nvidia collapses

Japan's SoftBank said Tuesday that the $40 billion sale of chip powerhouse Arm to Nvidia had collapsed because of "significant regulatory challenges" over competition concerns, and it now plans to take the unit public. The move comes after US authorities filed a lawsuit seeking to block the sale and probes were launched into the mega-deal in the United Kingdom and Europe. Alongside the announcement, the Japanese telecoms firm-turned-investment giant reported a net profit of 29.0 billion yen ($251 million) in the third quarter. The figure marks a sharp drop from the 1.17 trillion yen profit logged in the same period in the previous financial year, when results were boosted by huge tech-share rallies.
Digital Trends

Nvidia RTX 4000 may share architecture with the current gen

A new leak suggests that the upcoming Nvidia Ada Lovelace graphics cards may not differ that much from the current-gen RTX 30-series GPUs. Although the cards are expected to offer a performance jump, a known Nvidia leaker suggests that in terms of architecture, they will still resemble Nvidia’s Ampere line.
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

