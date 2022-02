COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball walked out of the Schottenstein Center on the losing side of a game for the first time this season following a 75-62 loss to Iowa. The turning point in what was a back-and-forth affair for most of the night was a foul call in the second half. The Buckeyes had put together a quality defensive possession putting the Hawkeyes in a spot where they had to throw up an ill-advised shot to prevent a shot clock violation.

