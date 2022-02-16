Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in for review

Capture memories clearly—even at night—with the Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones. Designed with pro-grade AI dynamic cameras, they boast advanced intelligent image processing. Dubbed Nightography features, they have a larger sensor than their predecessor and let in more light, highlight details, and show off colors. Moreover, you’ll love the Auto Framing feature that tracks up to 10 people, automatically focusing on them. Powered by advanced VDIS technology, the devices minimize vibrations for smooth footage. Furthermore, with Portrait mode, AI Stereo Depth Map, a 4 nm processor, and 25W fast charging—or 45W fast charging for the S22+—they boast so many features that make life on the go easier. Beyond all this, they also have a Dynamic AMOLED5 2X display. And the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1″ display while the Galaxy S22+ is 6.6″. Finally, you’ll love their sustainability-conscious designs with bold color choices, including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO