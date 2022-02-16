ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in for review

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Anonymous, 5 hours agoExynos 2200 is 40% slower than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it was tested by a german magazineThat is why there was no promised Exynos 2200 presentation.The Exynos 2200 only for the EU shows Samsung disrespect. Rating0 |. C212. HCx. www.notebookcheck.net/Snapdragon-8-Gen-1-s-Adreno-730-shown-to-be-43-faster-than-Exynos-2200-s... That is why there was no...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Phones#Smart Phone#Ios#German#Eu#Bbk
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones have dynamic cameras for day and night use

Capture memories clearly—even at night—with the Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones. Designed with pro-grade AI dynamic cameras, they boast advanced intelligent image processing. Dubbed Nightography features, they have a larger sensor than their predecessor and let in more light, highlight details, and show off colors. Moreover, you’ll love the Auto Framing feature that tracks up to 10 people, automatically focusing on them. Powered by advanced VDIS technology, the devices minimize vibrations for smooth footage. Furthermore, with Portrait mode, AI Stereo Depth Map, a 4 nm processor, and 25W fast charging—or 45W fast charging for the S22+—they boast so many features that make life on the go easier. Beyond all this, they also have a Dynamic AMOLED5 2X display. And the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1″ display while the Galaxy S22+ is 6.6″. Finally, you’ll love their sustainability-conscious designs with bold color choices, including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Next 5G OnePlus phone to be unveiled next week

On February 17th, OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The initials stand for Core Edition and the device will be a more affordable but less feature-rich version of the Nord 2. The Nord CE 2 5G is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S FE (Fan Edition) models.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G official: 64MP triple camera, 65W charging, and more

OnePlus today announced the brand new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone that will be released in India and Europe. The device improves on its predecessor and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, a large, 6.43-inch display, a 64MP triple camera setup, and 65W fast wired charging. OnePlus Nord...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 with Hasselblad camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

One of the most awaited series by Oppo, Oppo Find X5 series, is all set to make its global debut on February 24th, 2022. The series will be launched via a live stream that will be available on official channels of Oppo. The brand is all set to take a step forward in terms of photography with the presence of Neural Processing Unit. It will help the camera in recording high-quality videos in the night time too.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

OnePlus’ Nord CE 2 has 65W fast charging and a 90Hz display for £299

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is the latest entry in the company’s more affordable Nord range. It’s a stripped-down version of last year’s Nord 2, similar to the original Nord CE. The CE stands for “Core Edition,” similar to Samsung’s FE or “Fan Edition” devices. It costs £299 (€349) and will be available in Europe and India (but not the US). It’ll be available to pre-order from March 3rd and will go on general sale on March 10th in Europe. Check out our full review right here.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

OnePlus Nord CE 2 review: a great Oppo-tunity

OnePlus has changed a lot. The brand originally started out by releasing a single flagship phone a year sold at a substantially lower price to its more established competitors. Lately that’s less true. It now has multiple flagship smartphones, like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that are priced similarly to rivals from Samsung, and it also offers a lineup of around half a dozen mid-range and affordable smartphones under its Nord brand from its UK store.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Poco M4 Pro 4G with MediaTek G96 spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi's offshoot Poco may be set to launch a 4G variant of the M4 Pro 5G which was recently announced in India. While the company has not shared any official details yet, the phone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The benchmark scores suggest tha the upcoming phone...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy