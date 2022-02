Rob Dyrdek‘s list of entrepreneurial accomplishments is long—covering everything from a game-changing contest series to toys—and he recently spoke with Inc. magazine to share some of his business insights. Now, Dyrdek (aka Drama’s cousin) has always been one of skateboarding’s most endearing figures (you’ve got to be likable to pull off three top-rated MTV series), but in this chat with Bryan Elliot he goes full capitalist beast mode; he walks you through his career, step-by-step, on his path to becoming a trailblazing mogul. Judging by this quote, it’s obvious that Dyrdek had to fight tooth and nail to realize his visions over the years: “Through blood and sweat, you really see how much you actually have to learn and do to achieve what you set out to do.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO