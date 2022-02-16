ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A dangerous trend: Local law enforcement finding more guns in traffic stops

By Peggy Gallek
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what law enforcement officials say is a dangerous trend, more and more guns being found during traffic stops.

“It’s increased the last two years,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Unfortunately, statewide, we did see over a 20% increase in recovered firearms.”

According to records from the state patrol, troopers recovered 1,748 firearms in 2020 and 2,122 firearms in 2021.

Since 2017, troopers have recovered over 8,300 firearms.

Troopers say the guns that they recovered were in the hands of people that should not have had them. Sgt. Santiago said some of the guns were being handled by impaired drivers and some were stolen.

“Every day, we are doing our part to try and make an impact in our communities,” Santiago said. “We are trying to keep folks safe.”

