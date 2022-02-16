ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Buy Omega Healthcare Investors: A REIT For Income With 9.3% Yield, Buy The COVID Dip

By William Stamm
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Omega Healthcare Investors operators are having problems, but Omega management has shown thru the years before COVID that they know how to buy and sell their real estate assets. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a buy for the high-income investor who wants future growth. Omega Healthcare Investors is...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

LL Flooring Holdings: Attractive Upside But With Risk Attached

LL Flooring Holdings has done well to gradually grow its top line and to generate some positive cash flows in recent years. Generally speaking, when consumers want to install flooring or some other thing into their home, they go to one of the big box retailers that offer a wide variety of solutions for their needs. But one company that has made its mark by going against the grain and by focusing solely on one niche space, flooring, is a firm called LL Flooring Holdings (LL). In recent years, management has succeeded in slowly growing the company's revenue. This alone is great for shareholders, as is the fact that cash flow has improved over time. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look to be rather cheap, and it may seem like a no-brainer as an opportunity. But it is important to be cognizant of the fact that its volatile operating history could result in pain in the future just like what was seen in years past. And for this reason, while shares of the business probably are attractive at this time, investors should approach the firm with a sense of caution. Because any return to the kind of performance seen in prior years could result in pain for investors who hitch on for the ride.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Medical Properties Trust: A 5.7% Yield For Income Investors

MPW is the second largest owner of hospitals in the world and has exposure to the US, Europe, Australia, and South America. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is the second largest non-government owner of hospitals in the world. There is always going to be demand for these properties and MPW is the best option available to investors on the public equity markets. MPW also has international exposure, which separates it from most REITs. The demand for this type of real estate is inelastic and MPW is well positioned to benefit from aging populations in the US and Europe.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Income REITs to Buy in February

Crown Castle sees 7% to 8% annual dividend growth over the coming years. Digital Realty has increased its payout in each of the last 16 years. SL Green has boosted its high-yield dividend every year for more than a decade. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Investors#Reit#Health Care#Medicare#Covid#Ffo#Dow
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Critical Questions for Investors Before "Buying The Dip"

Stock market dips can present great buying opportunities if you can recognize the flowers from the weeds. Cheap stock price doesn’t always equal a good investment. Investing regularly in quality businesses is a better investment strategy than waiting for dips. If you've stumbled into the comment section of any...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

Affirm Holdings stock was pummeled recently in response to wider-than-expected losses during the last three months of 2021. Revenue has been growing by leaps and bounds, but not fast enough to outpace expenses. Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) recently lost over a fifth of their value overnight after delivering mixed...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

IQVIA: Intelligent Healthcare Solutions For A Growing Market

IQVIA is a recognized leader in providing advanced tech solutions to companies in the life sciences industry. Formerly known as Quintiles and IMS Health, the two companies merged in 2016, and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is now the leading health information technology company globally, based in over 100 countries across the globe. The company seeks to drive research and innovation by providing business intelligence to the healthcare market and assisting in clinical trials. They also provide contract sales and medical solutions as an addition to their healthcare intelligence services.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Scared of the Bear? Buy These 3 Healthcare Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. So far in 2022, the stock market has...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Klepierre: Almost 'Business As Usual' For This 6.5% Yielding Commercial REIT

Klepierre is a large French commercial REIT with activities in France, Italy, and Scandinavia. Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) is one of the REITs I have been discussing quite regularly at European Small-Cap Ideas. This commercial REIT has obviously seen a negative impact of the COVID pandemic but was able to keep the damage limited in 2020 and recently released good to excellent results for FY 2021 with more growth to come in 2022 as the situation normalizes. The 2021 results and dividend are exceeding my expectations, and the share price is now trading approximately 40% higher than when my previous article was posted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

The Housing Market Is Booming But Homebuilder Stocks Are Getting Crushed

Homebuilder stocks are showing up as top picks on popular value screens, with huge projected earnings growth and rock-bottom valuations. There's a fascinating story bubbling underneath the surface of the market right now, and it's easy to miss because it's gotten little to no media attention. Homebuilder stocks are among the cheapest in the stock market right now, with Dr. Horton (DHI) trading for a forward price to earnings ratio of 5.3x, Lennar (LEN) trading for 5.7x forward earnings, Pulte Group (PHM) trading for 4.1x forward earnings, and Toll Brothers (TOL) trading for 5.3x forward earnings. For reference, the S&P 500 trades for around 20x forward earnings, and by all accounts, the housing market is in midst of the biggest boom that we will likely experience in our lifetimes.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Buying The REIT Correction

At the halfway point of another newsworthy REIT earnings season, the majority of REITs are now in "correction" territory with several of the highest-flying REITs in "bear market" territory. Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report. We're now at the halfway point of another newsworthy real estate earnings season with more than...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

REITs With High Fake Income

The most common measure of earnings for REITs is Funds From Operations (“FFO”). The commonly available measure of earnings for equity REITs is Funds From Operations, or FFO. The kicker is that FFO is far from perfect. FFO often includes substantial non-cash income, which in my view is...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy