The Way It Was

A prayer rally in front of Oakwood Plaza Apartments in Elizabeth to continue to show support for those still affected by Ida on Saturday. It's been five months since the storm and many displaced residents are still feeling its effects and activists are calling on the mayor to find permanent solutions.
Parents hoping to get their young children vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to wait at least another two months. The FDA recently postponed a decision on emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old. For kids older than 4 years old, vaccination numbers are still low. That’s according to Mayo Clinic Preventive...
