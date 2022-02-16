ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Federal judge approves agreement for anti-Biden flag to stay up in Kokomo

By Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved an agreement between the city of Kokomo and Brandon...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 70

Becky Gilbert
3d ago

It's in his yard hes a tax paying American citizen I dont see the problem with him having it up,I'm glad he fought for his rights

Reply(15)
37
T V
2d ago

You should be allowed the freedom of speech, our forefathers fought for those rights. Its on his personal property that he has worked and paid for, and no one should disrespect his feelings, or choices. I can accept that before I accept gay/queer rainbow 🌈 flags being pranced around in public streets as grown men wear tutu's and sashay through the streets in drag.

Reply(4)
16
julie key
2d ago

Good, since this judge has set a precedent then anti Trump flags can pop up and be protected as well. Maybe one will pop up next door or across the street from this man.

Reply(7)
9
