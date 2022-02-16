ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

IGHSAU Basketball Rankings – 2-16-22

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final set of basketball rankings from the IGHSAU in Class 4A and 5A....

klem1410.com

Iowa State
Washington State
#City West#Cedar Rapids#Sioux City#Catholic
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Six Central Mass. athletes win state wrestling titles, Monty Tech finishes third at divisional championships

It certainly was a day to remember for the Monty Tech wrestling team, as the Bulldogs had three grapplers take state titles in the second day of the Division 2 state tournament at Game on Fitchburg. Isiac Paulino won his second career state championship, topping Essex Tech's Miles Darling, 13-6 , in the 113-pound weight class in Division 2. His brother Jonah Paulino defeated Reading's Jayden D'Ambrosio, 16-3, to claim the 126-pound title and Xaedyn Natal topped...
FITCHBURG, MA
Yardbarker

Team Cavs wins Skills Challenge in front of home crowd

All-Star Weekend is in Cleveland this year, and on Saturday night, the Cavs players gave the hometown crowd a show. Team Cavs -- composed of Cleveland's Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen -- took home the title in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge to kick of All-Star Saturday Night. It was the first year the contest was played under the new format.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ClutchPoints

Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers to shocking feat never seen before in Division I college basketball

It appears that arguably the most dangerous team right now in college basketball isn’t even ranked. We are talking about Ron Harper Jr. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are making a Cinderella run of sorts — in the regular season. After taking down Kofi Cockburn and the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini Wednesday night at home to the tune of a 70-59 score, the Scarlet Knights have become the first non-top-25 team ever to defeat four ranked reams in succession, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
