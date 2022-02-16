Food Distribution on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries are set for this weekend to help those in need, especially after last week’s ice storm. The drive-thru distributions are going on at several locations Saturday. Anyone who wants to pickup food needs to bring a Shelby County ID for each household.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group helping families in need says their latest food giveaway shows how much help is still needed for New Mexico families. The NAACP, along with Krogers and Smith’s, teamed up to give away 200 boxes and turkeys Saturday. They say they were supposed to start at one, but people started […]
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 12, Litman Cathedral will continue their monthly drive-thru food box giveaway starting at 9 until 11 a.m. In partnership with Feeding The Valley Food Bank, the church has consistently fed the Albany community with this event. It will be hosted at the church,...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Public Library distributed books to families at Boca Helping Hands Friday. The goal of this partnership is to bring the library to people who may not have the means to access it. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boca Helping Hands...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Foodies from all over the nation, and even other countries, came together Saturday for a taste of the fifth annual Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival in Panama City Beach. “Oh it’s really nice, there’s so many different types of food. It’s got...
When it comes to feeding people in Southwest Florida, the Harry Chapin Food Bank doesn’t do it alone. They have more than 150 partner agencies, churches and other nonprofits that help them. Harry Chapin Food Bank provides the food to partner agencies and the agencies get it to the...
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will be distributing food at several different locations. They will be in Dunnellon first at 19460 East...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, veterans from around Western New York got a sweet surprise that touched their hearts — Valentine’s day letters from local students. The Western New York Heroes Group distributed food to veterans today, paired with an effort from Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns called, “Valentines for Vets.” Students at local schools […]
Second Congregational Church, 1746 Boston Turnpike in Coventry, will hold a drive- through/take-out dinner Saturday, Feb. 19. The menu features pot roast, mashed potatoes, carrots, gravy, bread, and dessert. The cost is $14 for adults, $7 children. To place orders, call 860-742-1616 or send an email to: secondchurch@sbcglobal.net. Indicate pickup...
KENNETT SQUARE—The Longwood Rotary Club is soon concluding their annual “Grub Grab” raffle in support of local restaurants in the Kennett Square, Unionville, Chadds Ford, and New Garden areas. Top prize winner will receive $2,500 of valuable restaurant gift certificates. An additional 12 winners will receive certificates...
Ending hunger: In its 40th year, River Bend Food Bank announces $9.4 million expansion. River Bend Food Bank has tripled the amount of food it’s delivered to 23 counties since it moved to an expanded space in Davenport in 2014. Now in its 40th year, the food bank will add more warehouse storage and volunteer space to its Davenport facility with an ultimate goal of ending hunger in the area.
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are coming together this weekend to hold a food drive for those in need. The "Share the Love" food drive is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sparks of Hope, located at 107 Main Street in Hamburg. The food drive, organized by AFS Western New York Area Team Exchange Students, will be held in a drive-thru drop-off format.
United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) continue efforts to assist Nevada County residents at all income levels by providing supplemental groceries through Food Access Saturday events. On 1/8/22 Food Access Saturday outperformed its 2021 average households served by 97%, indicating that emergency disasters may compress food budgets across the county. “The record turnout is evidence that emergency disasters like the snowstorm and power outages in January impact all households regardless of income and that food insecurity persists in Nevada County,” says Phil Alonso, Executive Director, IFM.
The Albuquerque NAACP is hosting another food box plus a turkey giveaway for families in need this Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-3 p.m. at the University of New Mexico East Parking Lot, which is just east of the football stadium. One box and one turkey per vehicle, according to the...
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table are able to count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your house pet fed, too?. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger...
11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: New Life Christian Church and Outreach, 744 S. 325 E, Warsaw, IN 46582. *This distribution will serve 150 households. 10:00 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN...
For anyone who might need a nutritional meal, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will be hosting a distribution event on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Families in need can expect a variety of healthy and nutritious food, including fresh produce, protein, and dairy items. The distribution...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation's Keeping Every Person and Pet Together (KEPPT) program wants to help struggling pet owners. The organization is providing free pet food assistance on Saturday, February 12. Pick-up will take place at The Animal Foundation's campus at 655 N. Mojave Road from 11:00 am...
