Food Distribution on Saturday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are coming together this weekend to hold a food drive for those in need. The "Share the Love" food drive is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sparks of Hope, located at 107 Main Street in Hamburg. The food drive, organized by AFS Western New York Area Team Exchange Students, will be held in a drive-thru drop-off format.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO