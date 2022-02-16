Former Councilman Herb Wesson Appointed To Temporarily Represent Dist. 10

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The president of the Los Angeles City Council today appointed former councilman Herb Wesson to represent the city's 10th district to replace Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was suspended after being indicted in a federal corruption case.

Many community leaders had pushed for Wesson to be appointed to represent the district, which has not had a voting representative since Ridley- Thomas' suspension on Oct. 20.

``With over 30 years in public service representing the residents of Council District 10, there is no better choice at this time than former Councilmember Herb Wesson,'' said Council President Nury Martinez. ``Mr. Wesson cares deeply about the communities he represents and knows the district better than anyone. The constituents of Council District 10 need a voting member who understands their community to represent them within Council Chambers.''

The appointment, which will have to be approved by a majority of the City Council, was made through a motion introduced by Martinez on Wednesday. Wesson represented the 10th District from 2005 to December 2020. He also served as the president of the council before Martinez, from 2012 to 2020.

If confirmed, Wesson will hold the position through Dec. 31, unless Ridley-Thomas is acquitted or the charges against him are dropped.

The 10th District has been overseen by caretaker Karly Katona, who does not have voting authority. The trial against Ridley-Thomas, and former dean of the USC School of Social Work Marilyn Flynn, will begin on Aug. 9. The defendants are charged in a 20-count indictment alleging a secret deal whereby Ridley-Thomas -- when he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors -- agreed to steer county money to the university in return for admitting his son Sebastian Ridley-Thomas into graduate school with a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship.

Flynn allegedly arranged to funnel a $100,000 donation from Ridley- Thomas' campaign funds through the university to a nonprofit to be operated by his son, a former member of the Assembly. The donation prompted an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles that remains open, prosecutors said.

In exchange, the indictment contends, Ridley-Thomas supported county contracts involving the School of Social Work, including lucrative deals to provide services to the county Department of Children and Family Services and Probation Department, as well as an amendment to a contract with the Department of Mental Health that would bring the school millions of dollars in new revenue.

Both defendants have strongly denied any wrongdoing and promised that evidence will clear their names.