Stevie Nicks says rivalry between female pop stars is “just ridiculous”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving been in Fleetwood Mac with Christine McVie for decades, Stevie Nicks knows a thing or two about maintaining female friendships in the music business. That’s why she doesn’t have time for sort of feuds or rivalries between female artists, which she says is “just bulls**t.”....

The US Sun

Where is Stevie Nicks performing in 2022?

STEVIE Nicks is famously known for her work with Fleetwood Mac as well as her successful solo career. In 2022, the American singer, songwriter, and producer is hitting the road for new shows and fans want to know where she will be performing. Where is Stevie Nicks performing in 2022?
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

Stevie Nicks Is Still Living Her Dreams

I first met Stevie Nicks in 2013, when I was about to turn seventeen. At the time, I was editing Rookie, an online magazine for teen girls, and I had recently given a TEDxTeen talk critiquing a trend of superficially “strong” female characters in pop culture. I am sure the video would embarrass me now, but I stand by its concluding line: “Just be Stevie Nicks.” A few months later, I heard from Nicks’s management team. Her cousin had sent her the video of my talk, and she wanted to invite me to a Fleetwood Mac show. At the concert, in Chicago, I bawled listening to Nicks sing her otherworldly songs, and was stunned when I heard the same voice dedicating her performance of “Landslide” to me. Backstage, Nicks gave me a gold moon-shaped necklace—a token she grants to those she’s taken under her wing. We kept up a friendship, and, in 2017, I interviewed her for Rookie’s podcast. Then the show’s production company shut down midseason, and the conversation never aired.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Stevie Nicks Once Told Katy Perry Not to Have 'Rivals' After Her Own Pact with Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks knows the importance of being confident in your standing as a woman in the male-dominated music industry. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer opened up in a new interview about her longstanding friendship with Christine McVie as the only women in Fleetwood Mac, and her advice to Katy Perry that reflected a pact she and McVie had made years earlier to support each other.
MUSIC
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Vanessa Carlton
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Stevie Nicks
