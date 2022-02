It was supposed to be the biggest semiconductor merger of all time. Now, it’s officially fallen apart. Industry giant Nvidia has abandoned its plans to buy Arm, a U.K.-based chip designer, a collapse that comes after many months of wrangling with antitrust enforcers. In the end, the challenges were too many to overcome. Regulators in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe had all launched separate investigations of the deal, which would have allowed Nvidia to take control of a company that licenses its designs and intellectual property to many of Nvidia’s rivals.

