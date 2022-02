Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to provide insight on how thieves are sent back into the streets. CURTIS SLIWA: This is the scam. You go into court, and as you can see, she'll humble herself. She'll be in front of the judge. Judge says, "I just ... saw you. I told you not to get in trouble again." She goes, "Judge, I just want to cop a plea, disorderly conduct," which is a violation. It's not a misdemeanor, not a felony. Boom, out in the street. Do it all over again. The judges know it, the ADAs, the defense attorneys, the cops know it and nothing gets done.

