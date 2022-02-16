ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Fact check: Posts mislead about crowd size, peacefulness at Canada ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ExiW_0eGYS4Si00

The claim: There have been no burned buildings or injuries at the ‘100,000 truck convoy’ in Canada

As the “Freedom Convoy” protest continues in Canada, inspiring similar anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations in other countries, some have taken to social media to suggest the event has been mostly peaceful.

“100,000 Truck convoy..NOT One Building Is Burning & NOT One Person Hurt…” reads a Feb. 10 Facebook post from a page called The Truth.

The post accumulated more than 4,700 shares in less than a week. Users in the comments compared the convoy of truck drivers with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and Black Lives Matter demonstrations, some calling the convoy a "true peaceful protest."

Similar versions of the claim have been shared widely on Facebook and Twitter , where a tweet from ACT For America , an anti-Muslim advocacy group , generated more than 2,900 likes in less than a week.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

While it's true there haven't been widespread reports of injuries, the posts exaggerate the demonstration’s size and overstate the peacefulness associated with it. The exact number of attendees is unclear, but estimates are nowhere near 100,000. And there have been numerous reports of property damage and other potential crimes related to the protest.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users and pages that shared the claim for comment.

Thousands participate in protest

While it's unclear exactly how many people have participated in anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa, Canada's capital, there's no evidence it's close to 100,000.

In late January, the Ottawa Police Service estimated the arrival of 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles and warned of the possibility of unlawful or violent activity, according to the Ottawa Citizen . More recently, a news release from the Ottawa Police Service stated more than 4,000 protesters were present on Feb. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTUDc_0eGYS4Si00
Truck drivers and their supporters gather to block the streets as part of a convoy of truck protesters against COVID-19 mandates on February 09, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. Spencer Platt, Getty Images

While the protests have evolved since they began, video footage and news reports indicate the crowd size has remained in the thousands.

USA TODAY has previously debunked claims that the convoy is larger than the Canadian army and that Guinness World Records said it was the world's longest truck parade .

Demonstration hasn't been entirely peaceful

USA TODAY could find no reports of widespread injuries or burned buildings resulting from the convoy. But that doesn't mean the demonstrations have been entirely peaceful.

As of Feb. 10, Ottawa police had responded to approximately 1,000 calls related to the demonstrations and issued more than 1,550 tickets, according to a news release . Police also said detectives were investigating hundreds of reports from the hate-motivated crime hotline.

Officials have opened criminal investigations related to property damage, the BBC reported . One officer was reportedly attacked while attempting to seize fuel from a truck involved in the protest.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Feb. 6, saying in a press release that the decision “reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations." Watson has also warned of potential injuries or deaths resulting from the demonstrations.

The Ottawa Police Service has issued warnings regarding unlawful behavior, violence and property damage.

Fact check: Image of Dutch protest unrelated to Canadian truckers

On Feb. 12, two days after this post, demonstrators removed a fence around the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial, the Ottawa News reported . Additionally, residents have reported rock-throwing, property damage and harassment, according to news reports .

Fact check: Claim that Ottawa police aren’t subject to Canada’s vaccine mandates cites outdated guidelines

Elsewhere in Canada, the convoy has inspired similar unrest.

On Feb. 14, the Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police also arrested a group that had a "large quantity of ammunition," and some protesters attempted to ram a police vehicle.

USA TODAY reached out to Ottawa city and police officials for comment.

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that there have been no buildings burned or injuries at the “100,000 truck convoy” in Canada.

The exact size of the "Freedom Convoy" is unclear, but estimates from officials and news reports are in the thousands. There is no evidence the crowd size is anywhere near 100,000, as the post claims.

It's true that there have been no reports of major injuries or burned buildings resulting from the demonstrations. But officials are investigating potential crimes associated with the convoy, and there have been reports of property damage.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Posts mislead about crowd size, peacefulness at Canada ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

Comments / 378

Mike Constantine
2d ago

The left is so desperate to vilinize these protests, After 2 years of covering up for BLM's violence, Rioting, Looting, And burning down neighborhoods!

Reply(16)
302
Dougi
3d ago

"Reports" Nothing Proven..... one officer claims he was ",attacked while attempting to steal fuel tanks" so officer admits he was participating in a crime called "theft" and the person he victimized attacked.....poor basterd.

Reply(22)
212
Rick McLaughlin
3d ago

So there are no videos of anybody throwing rocks? There have also been reports of Swatsikas an "gasp" Confederate Flags being flown. It's terrible that know one has a camera.

Reply(46)
123
Related
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Sloly
The Independent

‘I had to do something’: 21-year-old silences trucker protest honking in downtown Ottawa

A 21-year-old resident of Ottawa’s Centretown is being hailed for her role in silencing the constant blaring and honking of truck horns by the protest convoy.Zexi Li is the lead plaintiff in a proposed C$9.8m class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of local residents after the noise had gone on for more than a week, terrorising the community.“This situation, quite frankly, really ruffled my feathers,” Ms Li told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. “I really, really felt that no matter what, I had to do something.“If that something is to be a voice and be a face — and even...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Peaceful Protest#Freedom Convoy#Act For America#Anti Muslim#The Ottawa Police Service#The Ottawa Citizen
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
107.3 PopCrush

An American Trucker Protest Could Happen Soon and Oklahoma May Just Lead the Way!

If you've been paying attention at all you're probably familiar with the Canadian Truckers and the protest convoy in the Great White North. If you haven't heard of it before and are wondering what's going on and what it's all about, it's basically a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest. Truckers from all over Canada got together for a convoy from British Columbia to the Capitol in Ottawa protesting the government's vaccine mandates and other government overreaches which infringe upon individual freedom and liberty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

United Airlines pilot who refused COVID vaccine claims she is stuck on unpaid leave with no health insurance and unable to seek another job

A United Airlines pilot who has religious objections to getting vaccinated for COVID-19 has said that she is on forced unpaid leave and unable to seek another job due to the company's strict non-compete clause. Sherry Walker, 53, the co-founder of employee advocacy group Airline Employees for Health Freedom, spoke...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Canadian police filmed ‘aggressively’ arresting great-grandfather after he honked at ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

A 78-year-old man was cuffed and arrested in Ottawa on Sunday after honking his horn in support of the “Freedom Convoy” protest.The arrest was caught on camera by a passerby in the area. The man, identified as double-vaccinated 4ft 10 inches tall Gerry Charlebois by the Toronto Sun, was initially pulled over by police, and questioned.“You don't have to answer his questions sir, you didn't do anything,” said the person filming.“You have the right to freedom of choice, you have the right to beep your horn. Why are you doing this?” the passerby asked the police officer.“Because it's an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

391K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy