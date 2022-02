LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is calling for an election on May 7 for their $229 million bond to address various facility needs and campus improvements. If the bond is approved by voters on May 7, the four bond propositions will fund significant renovations to the Longview High School campus, including a new Career & Technical Education facility; an Extracurricular Events Center; a new Early Childhood campus; and other repairs and facility updates.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO