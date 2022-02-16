ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Coaches

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zE0o_0eGYR4Uv00

Let's start with the defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans was excellent in his first season as a defensive coordinator. He inherited the NFL's fifth-ranked defense in 2020, and improved it to No. 3 in 2021 (the return of Nick Bosa from an ACL tear helped, too). Ryans is a top-flight coordinator who will become a head coach soon, if not next year.

But you would expect a dominant defense led by a high-level coordinator to perform better on third down. The 49ers defense gave up a 41.29 third-down conversion percentage, which ranked 20th out of 32 teams. Not good. And in the NFC Championship game, the 49ers defense allowed the Rams offense to convert 11 of 18 third downs (61.1). Awful.

Ryans needs to improve his blitzes and pressure packages, as too often he rushed only four defenders on third and long and gave up conversions when he should have blitzed and forced quick passes in front of the first-down marker.

Creating new blitzes will be a good offseason project for Ryans. That's the next step in his development.

Shanahan's next step is less obvious.

Shanahan had an extremely volatile 2021 season. The 49ers started out 3-5, largely because of questionable decisions Shanahan made with personnel -- relying heavily on sub par veterans such as Josh Norman, Mohamed Sanu, Trent Sherfield, and Jimmy Garoppolo, waiting around Javon Kinlaw and Dee Ford to be healthy, and playing Deebo Samuel and Arik Armstead out of position.

Once Shanahan gave up on Kinlaw and Ford, moved Samuel to running back and Armstead to defensive tackle, then replaced Norman, Sanu and Sherfield with Ambry Thomas, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk respectively, the 49ers took off. They won 9 of their final 12 games. Shanahan in particular seemed to have grown.

But he never gave up on Garoppolo, even when he tore a ligament in his throwing thumb, and this decision ultimately cost the 49ers a trip to the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo injured his thumb Week 16 in Tennessee, and played terribly the rest of the season. In his final five starts, he threw 4 TD passes, 7 interceptions and his quarterback rating was just 79.9. He became a liability.

No one would have faulted Shanahan for sitting an injured Garoppolo and playing a healthy Trey Lance. But Shanahan didn't do that.

So in the Wild Card playoff game against Dallas, Garoppolo threw an interception while leading in the fourth quarter, and the Cowboys nearly came back to win -- they just ran out of time.

The next week in Green Bay, Garoppolo threw a pick which nearly cost the 49ers their divisional playoff game, but their special teams blocked and punt and returned it for a touchdown.

So the 49ers dragged Garoppolo to the NFC Championship, and then he choked with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, just as he did in the Super Bowl. Surprise, surprise.

But the 49ers still should have won that game despite Garoppolo. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Shanahan reverted to the coach he was earlier in the season. In the fourth quarter, with the season on the line, Shanahan got the ball to Deebo Samuel just once, and to George Kittle exactly zero times. As opposed to Rams head coach Sean McVay, who went to Cooper Kupp over and over and over at the end of the Super Bowl he just won.

Shanahan forgets who his best players are at the worst possible time.

And there's something else about Shanahan. In the NFC Championship game, he punted three times inside Rams territory. This is the same coach who went for it on fourth down five times during a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

So sure, Shanahan made it to his second NFC Championship as a head coach, and that's extremely impressive. He clearly does certain things very well.

But he's still the same reactive game manager who blew two Super Bowls.

He still has no discernable philosophy on fourth down.

He still has lots of growing to do.

FINAL GRADE: B-MINUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
George Kittle
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Final Grade For The#Acl#Nfc Championship#Ford
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has bold prediction about Tom Brady’s future

There are many people who believe we have not seen the last of Tom Brady playing in the NFL, and Antonio Brown can now be added to that growing list. TMZ caught up with Brown this week and asked him for his thoughts on Brady’s retirement. Brown was asked if he thinks Brady will stay retired, to which he responded, “Why would he do that?” The seven-time Pro Bowler then said he believes Brady will play again at some point.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-49ers coach drops bold declaration on Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco has largely been a successful one, as the veteran signal-caller led the team to one Super Bowl and had them on the brink of another berth to the Big Game this year. That level of success certainly warrants a certain level of respect, which one ex-49ers coach believes that Garoppolo deserves.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy