The Richardson ISD board of trustees reviewed community feedback on two draft calendar options for the 2022-23 school year during its Feb. 15 meeting. Interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum said the district was thrilled with the response from the community. After hoping for at least 1,000 parents to be engaged, she said the district received over 4,200 community responses. Around 1,000 responses favored calendar Option 1, while more than 3,200 responses favored Option 2.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO