Jersey Shore Stars Slam Angelina After She's Accused of Leaking Wedding Speech: 'Damn This Hurts'

By TooFab Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina called the report "LIES," but JWoww, Snooki and Deena clearly aren't buying it. Just when it seemed like the entire cast of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" had moved on from the speech fiasco at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, it just exploded again online Wednesday afternoon. After The Sun published...

