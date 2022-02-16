ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s Yongxing Gains on New Plant Plan to Supply Battery Raw Materials to CATL

By Tang Shihua
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- Shares of Yongxing Special Materials Technology rose after the Chinese firm said it will build a plant with partners to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate to a factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology. Yongxing [SHE: 002756] surged more than 6 percent this morning, before paring the...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Batteries Going To Redwood Materials For New Recycling Plan

One of the biggest concerns revolving around a major shift toward electric vehicles is what to do with all of the worn-out batteries these vehicles will present years down the road. However, a number of companies have stepped up to open battery recycling centers in recent months, with the promise that 100 percent of those batteries can in fact be recycled. This includes Ford EV batteries, as the automaker previously announced a partnership with Redwood Materials – a leading battery materials company – to create a battery recycling and domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Now, that effort has kicked off as Ford EV batteries for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles are being recycled in California.
ENVIRONMENT
nextbigfuture.com

China’s SVolt Energy 600 GWh of Battery Capacity by 2025

Chinese power battery supplier Svolt Energy is now targeting 600 GWh of battery capacity by 2025. Svolt’s “SV ‘600’ Strategy” was released on December 8. This is nearly doubling the company’s previous goal of 320 GWh and surpassing the 520 GWh capacity that CATL, currently China’s largest power cell supplier, current 2025 target.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#Plant#Mining Equipment#Raw Materials#Chinese#Cny133 87#Catl
Grice Connect

Bulloch Contractors Juggling Material Price Increases, Supply Chain Challenges and Record Demand for new Homes

Bulloch home contractors are having to learn to manage price increases and supply chain challenges while they respond to record demand for new homes. Statesboro custom home builder and owner of St. Andrews Builders, Jamey Cartee, described the challenges builders face as unlike anything he has experienced in his career which spans decades.
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ecolab's Q4 profits flat because of bumps in raw material, freight costs

Ecolab Chief Executive Christophe Beck said Tuesday that inflationary costs will continue to drag the St. Paul company's profits into at least the second quarter. As it warned last month, significant cost increases and the continuing impact of COVID-19 affected profits. While sales increased 10% to $3.36 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period in 2020, net income was essentially flat.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

How much do Covid tests REALLY cost? UK gears up for £3 swabs from April 1 - but lateral flows can be three times cheaper in French supermarkets... and the kits themselves can cost just PENNIES to make

Britons will face paying £3 per lateral flow test from April, despite French supermarkets offering them for three-times cheaper. As part of his 'living with Covid' blueprint, the Prime Minister announced he will scrap 'free' lateral flow tests within weeks. Britons can currently pick up the tests in pharmacies...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Nestle's Portfolio Shift Pays Off, Avoids Margin Pressure Seen At Peers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nestle's corporate strategy the past several years has prepared it for the highly inflationary environment we now find ourselves in. The main thing that stood out to me in Nestle's full-year 2021 results, which were reported Thursday, was the stability in the company's margins, which was highly impressive considering the tremendous margin pressure that many other CPG companies have reported. Nestle's underlying operating profit margin declined just 30 basis points to 17.4%, which the company attributes to a timing difference between rising costs and pricing. In contrast, most other CPG companies have reported several hundred basis points of margin pressure in recent quarters for the same reason.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Cook's China comments lawsuit gains class-action status

A lawsuit brought against Apple by an English council over comments made by Tim Cook about iPhone demand in China has been granted class-action status. A group of shareholders led by the UK's Norfolk County Council has succeeded in converting its lawsuit against Apple to a class action version. The move opens the lawsuit up to any affected shareholder, and potentially raises the stakes for the iPhone maker.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy