China’s Yongxing Gains on New Plant Plan to Supply Battery Raw Materials to CATL

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nestle's corporate strategy the past several years has prepared it for the highly inflationary environment we now find ourselves in. The main thing that stood out to me in Nestle's full-year 2021 results, which were reported Thursday, was the stability in the company's margins, which was highly impressive considering the tremendous margin pressure that many other CPG companies have reported. Nestle's underlying operating profit margin declined just 30 basis points to 17.4%, which the company attributes to a timing difference between rising costs and pricing. In contrast, most other CPG companies have reported several hundred basis points of margin pressure in recent quarters for the same reason.

ECONOMY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO