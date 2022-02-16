ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 pedestrians hit, killed when pickup truck overturns onto east Charlotte sidewalk

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were hit and killed when a truck involved in a crash in east Charlotte overturned onto the sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 2:48 p.m. in the 4900 block of E W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old James Payne was traveling at a “high rate of speed” east on Harris Blvd when it struck the rear of a Dodge Ram pickup, authorities said.

Investigators said the Dodge hit the curb and began to overturn along the sidewalk where two pedestrians were walking. Both were struck.

The Honda skidded to a stop before Payne parked it in a nearby parking lot.

One of the pedestrians, 75-year-old Enedina Fernandez was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. The other pedestrian, 23-year-old Nabila Rasoul, was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured and remained on the scene.

CMPD said they suspect speed and impairment to be factors in the collision for Payne. Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash for the driver of the Dodge.

Payne was charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse. He was also charged for having an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and various other traffic offenses.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-0600.

