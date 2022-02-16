ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter revenue largely below market estimates on Tuesday, signaling...

Reuters

Twitter misses ad revenue and user growth estimates; revenue forecast light

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) reported weaker-than-expected quarterly advertising revenue and user growth on Thursday and forecast revenue short of Wall Street targets, indicating that its turnaround plan has yet to bear fruit. Still, the social networking site said it made "meaningful progress" toward its goal of reaching...
Seeking Alpha

Applied Materials: Supplying Key Hardware To A Core Industry

The macro-environment is positive. Investment thesis: Semiconductor demand is rising at a strong clip while the industry is also being promoted from a policy perspective. (NASDAQ:AMAT) supplies the manufacturing hardware to this industry. The company not only has a large order backlog but strong fundamentals and a good chart. Applied...
Benzinga

Where Applied Materials Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Applied Materials has an average price target of $174.43 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $160.00.
Metro International

Burger King parent Restaurant Brands tops quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) -Restaurant Brands International Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the Popeyes and Burger King parent enjoyed a rebound in demand at its restaurant chains after COVID-19 curbs were eased in Canada and the United States. Consumers are increasingly venturing out to diners, encouraged by higher rate...
MyChesCo

Cantaloupe, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Revenue for Second Quarter 2022

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) conveyed results for the fiscal year 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. “We reported record revenues, growing 33% year over year, driven by a 24% increase in subscription and transaction fees and a 95% increase in equipment revenue over the prior year second quarter,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “We believe Cantaloupe will continue to benefit from strong industry tailwinds, such as the digitization and innovation of payments and the sustained adoption and growth of unattended retail. We will further lean into these trends by continuing to make investments in new products and services to drive additional value for our customers.”
Metro International

Shopify beats estimates for holiday-quarter revenue

(Reuters) -Canada’s Shopify Inc on Wednesday beat revenue estimates for the holiday quarter as a boom in online shopping drives strong demand for its tools and services that cater to e-commerce. Revenue was $1.38 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $977.7 million a year earlier....
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results and issued second-quarter guidance. Applied Materials reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.85. The company also reported quarterly sales of $6.27 billion which beat...
