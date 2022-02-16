ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Frank Pesce, Beverly Hills Cop and Top Gun Actor, Dies at 75

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Pesce, a character actor best known for his work in Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, and Miami Vice, as well as inspiring the film 29th Street, has passed away at the age of 75. The news was confirmed in a statement from Pesce's girlfriend, Tammy Scher, who revealed that he...

comicbook.com

Outsider.com

Frank Pesce Appeared Alongside Andy Griffith in Two Episodes of ‘Matlock’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Frank Pesce, a longtime actor who passed away from complications related to dementia earlier this month. The popular character actor has developed an immense Hollywood resume, over the years appearing in some of the most iconic films during his successful career. Some of these appearances include roles in Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, and 29th street.
The Press

David Permut leads Frank Pesce tributes

David Permut has led the tributes to Frank Pesce following his death at the age of 75. The actor- who had roles in 'Top Gun' and the first two 'Beverly Hills Cop' movies - passed away on February 6 due to dementia complications and has been fondly remembered by the Hollywood producer.
CELEBRITIES
