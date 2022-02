MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police are searching for a pair of men believed to have robbed a courier transporting an unknown amount of money. Tuesday afternoon Meridian Township Police were called to Okemos Road near Hamilton on reports of an armed robbery. It was reported that a courier transporting money had been robbed at gunpoint. After stopping hisvehicle near the intersection, the courier said he was confronted by two males wearing face coverings.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO