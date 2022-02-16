The Ideal Backup the 49ers Should Target for Trey Lance

The 49ers will soon have a vacancy at quarterback.

Once Jimmy Garoppolo is traded away, the 49ers will need to fill out the backup quarterback spot with Trey Lance taking over as the starter. There is also the No. 3 spot to consider with Nate Sudfeld hitting free agency, but it's possible he comes back or that the 49ers don't even fill out that spot.

Free agency is the way the 49ers are going to have to go with finding a backup for Lance. They will need to find a veteran quarterback who is similar in skillset to Lance. Veteran free agents like Cam Newton, Marcus Mariota, or even Mitchell Trubisky should be up for consideration. But these players should come after the one I am thinking about.

The ideal backup quarterback the 49ers should target for Lance is Tyrod Taylor.

With Anthony Lynn on board, it is a no-brainer to sign Taylor. The two have ties dating as far back as their time with the Bills in 2015. That is when Taylor had his best year and the Bills were clicking well on offense. When Lynn was head coach of the Chargers, he brought on Taylor to be the starter ahead of Justin Herbert.

Having Taylor makes too much sense. Lynn can get him up to speed and be the bridge to any confusion there may be. Plus, Taylor is a player that can show Lance a bit of how to operate with their similar skill sets. Watching Garoppolo on the sideline couldn't teach Lance everything, especially when they are two different style quarterbacks. Taylor at least can be someone that Lance shares in common with.

And in an emergency should Lance ever sustain an injury, Taylor can slide in to fill in for a game or two to keep the 49ers afloat. His time with the Texans this past season was decent given the porous situation around there. Taylor is the ideal option for the 49ers, though he is sure to have another suitor or two to poach as a backup as well.

There are plenty of veteran quarterbacks to pick out of the litter in free agency next month.

But Taylor is the one the 49ers should court.