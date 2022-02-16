ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Ideal Backup the 49ers Should Target for Trey Lance

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YjfK_0eGYOtWe00

The 49ers will soon have a vacancy at quarterback.

Once Jimmy Garoppolo is traded away, the 49ers will need to fill out the backup quarterback spot with Trey Lance taking over as the starter. There is also the No. 3 spot to consider with Nate Sudfeld hitting free agency, but it's possible he comes back or that the 49ers don't even fill out that spot.

Free agency is the way the 49ers are going to have to go with finding a backup for Lance. They will need to find a veteran quarterback who is similar in skillset to Lance. Veteran free agents like Cam Newton, Marcus Mariota, or even Mitchell Trubisky should be up for consideration. But these players should come after the one I am thinking about.

The ideal backup quarterback the 49ers should target for Lance is Tyrod Taylor.

With Anthony Lynn on board, it is a no-brainer to sign Taylor. The two have ties dating as far back as their time with the Bills in 2015. That is when Taylor had his best year and the Bills were clicking well on offense. When Lynn was head coach of the Chargers, he brought on Taylor to be the starter ahead of Justin Herbert.

Having Taylor makes too much sense. Lynn can get him up to speed and be the bridge to any confusion there may be. Plus, Taylor is a player that can show Lance a bit of how to operate with their similar skill sets. Watching Garoppolo on the sideline couldn't teach Lance everything, especially when they are two different style quarterbacks. Taylor at least can be someone that Lance shares in common with.

And in an emergency should Lance ever sustain an injury, Taylor can slide in to fill in for a game or two to keep the 49ers afloat. His time with the Texans this past season was decent given the porous situation around there. Taylor is the ideal option for the 49ers, though he is sure to have another suitor or two to poach as a backup as well.

There are plenty of veteran quarterbacks to pick out of the litter in free agency next month.

But Taylor is the one the 49ers should court.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Sign Former 49ers Wide Receiver

When a new head coach is hired in the NFL, he often looks to bring players with him from his old team. Mike McDaniel is doing just that with the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the Dolphins signed wide receiver and special teamer River Cracraft, who spent the last two seasons in San Francisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Nate Sudfeld
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Chargers#Texans
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay’s girlfriend slams retirement rumors

There was a lot of talk leading up to the Super Bowl about Sean McVay potentially taking a break from coaching, but his longtime girlfriend has seemingly put an end to those rumors. After the Los Angeles Rams held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, McVay’s fiancee Veronika Khomyn posted...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-49ers coach drops bold declaration on Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco has largely been a successful one, as the veteran signal-caller led the team to one Super Bowl and had them on the brink of another berth to the Big Game this year. That level of success certainly warrants a certain level of respect, which one ex-49ers coach believes that Garoppolo deserves.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Buccaneers Odds to Land Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

With the need to replace Tom Brady at the forefront of their offseason plans, you can expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find themselves connected to every top quarterback available or involved in trade rumors as we march towards the NFL's new league year. Currently, the most attention-grabbing headline is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Buccaneers must offer Seahawks for Russell Wilson

Coming off another frustrating and unsuccessful season in Seattle where he missed a huge portion of their games due to a lingering thumb injury, it’s seems as if Russell Wilson may be weighing his options ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. Wilson has definitely had his fair share of successes with the Seahawks, but they missed out on the playoffs and failed to meet expectations once again this season.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy