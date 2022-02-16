ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

By Kelly Gilmore
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Megan Fox, Ariana Grande & More Stars With Two-Stone Rings. Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You" Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton...

