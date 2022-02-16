Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.12% to $299.50 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Microsoft Corp. closed $50.17 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.14% to $172.55, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.83% to $2,754.76, and SAP SE ADR (SAP) rose 0.55% to $120.91. Trading volume (28.4 M) remained 8.9 million below its 50-day average volume of 37.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

