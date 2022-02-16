ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.17% to $315.65 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.98 below its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company reached on February 9th.

Trading volume (3.7 M) remained 1.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 5.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

