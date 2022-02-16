Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped 0.06% to $167.21 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Johnson & Johnson closed $12.71 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert. (RHHVF) rose 3.97% to $380.00, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) fell 0.76% to $77.22, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) fell 0.22% to $49.68. Trading volume (7.3 M) remained 487,127 below its 50-day average volume of 7.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.