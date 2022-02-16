ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7zyC_0eGYOK4Z00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcHPR_0eGYOK4Z00

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped 0.06% to $167.21 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Johnson & Johnson closed $12.71 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert. (RHHVF) rose 3.97% to $380.00, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) fell 0.76% to $77.22, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) fell 0.22% to $49.68. Trading volume (7.3 M) remained 487,127 below its 50-day average volume of 7.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sank 0.61% to $166.19 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 2.12% to 4,380.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $13.73 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Roche Holding Ag Part#Merck Co Inc#Mrk#Pfizer Inc#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.40% higher to $314.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,348.87 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.83 below its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company reached on February 9th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.21% to $856.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.23% to 13,548.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $386.51 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Intel, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 213-point drop

Behind negative returns for shares of Intel and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday afternoon. The Dow. was most recently trading 213 points, or 0.6%, lower, as shares of Intel. INTC,. -5.32%. and Salesforce.com Inc. CRM,. -1.59%. have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Intel's shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 125 points on losses in shares of Intel, Boeing

Behind negative returns for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Friday afternoon. Shares of Intel. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.68%. was most recently trading 126 points lower (-0.4%). Intel's shares have dropped $2.40 (5.1%) while those...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Johnson Outdoors: One Of A Few Undervalued Stocks

Johnson Outdoors' share price has fallen in recent months despite the fact that the business has continued to develop strongly. After having surged in share price following the months of the Covid outbreak, the recreational lifestyle company Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) has seen it shares slide in recent months. Investors expecting the sales to slow down as the lockdowns are lifted aren't expecting much of the company in the foreseeable future. Even though revenues and margins have already begun to show signs of faltering, and analysts expecting earnings to decline this fiscal year, I still believe there is value to be found.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.75% to $206.16 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.23% to 13,548.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $178.17 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

House Republican from Minnesota is dead at 59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Dow ends 230 points lower Friday, stocks book second week in a row of declines

U.S. stocks closed lower Friday and booked a second week in a row of declines, as investors kept an eye on Russia and Ukraine, fearing an outbreak of war. President Biden is due to speak shortly after the closing bell on Russia tensions, with a focus on "continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia's buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine," the White House said Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 232 points Friday, or 0.7%, ending near 34,079, for a 1.9% weekly loss. The S&P 500 index closed down about 31 points Friday, or 0.7%, near 4,348, narrowly avoiding a close in correction territory. It lost 1.6% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 168 points, or 1.2% Friday, while shedding 1.8% for the week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

98K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy