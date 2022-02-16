ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 2.02% to $216.54 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.11% to 14,124.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $167.79 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.12% to $299.50, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.83% to $2,754.76, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) fell 2.00% to $36.24. Trading volume (45.5 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 31.7 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

#Alphabet Inc#Nasdaq Composite Index#The Stock Market#Fb Stock#Meta Platforms Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cl A#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

