Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 2.02% to $216.54 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.11% to 14,124.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $167.79 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.12% to $299.50, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.83% to $2,754.76, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) fell 2.00% to $36.24. Trading volume (45.5 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 31.7 M.

